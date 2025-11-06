Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. This trade represents a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $7,922,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares in the company, valued at $36,129,520.88. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

NET stock opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.07. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

