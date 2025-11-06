Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $43,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,343,000 after acquiring an additional 906,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,955,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $275.77 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $283.94. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.18.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,964 shares of company stock worth $19,067,455 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

