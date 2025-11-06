Sienna Gestion Grows Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Sienna Gestion grew its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-On worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

SNA opened at $343.13 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.81 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap-On

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.