The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,063 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.08% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $27,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,077,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,905,000 after purchasing an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,605,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

