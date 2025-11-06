BP (LON:BP) Earns Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BP from GBX 420 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 490 to GBX 525 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on BP from GBX 475 to GBX 525 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BP from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 482.

BP stock opened at GBX 461.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 398.92. The company has a market cap of £89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 379.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65.

In other BP news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 426 per share, for a total transaction of £100,536. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,861 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

