Washington Trust Bank Has $1.91 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159,592 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $256.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

