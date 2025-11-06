Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 12,260 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 239.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3%

CLX opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

