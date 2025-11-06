Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

