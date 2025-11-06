South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

South32 Stock Up 0.7%

South32 Announces Dividend

Shares of SOUHY opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. South32 has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.1196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 316.0%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

