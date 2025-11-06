Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

RRX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

