TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TAL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.9%

TAL stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.09. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $861.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.03 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

