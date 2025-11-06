Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 5,756 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $28,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $662,598.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 250,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,462.48. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,791 shares of company stock worth $1,897,320 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.52.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

