FY2025 EPS Estimate for Centric Health Decreased by Analyst

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Centric Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

