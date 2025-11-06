FY2025 EPS Estimate for Centric Health Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Centric Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centric Health

Centric Health Price Performance

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Centric Health (TSE:CRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.