Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Chubb by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $283.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.58. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

