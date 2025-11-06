Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $570.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.