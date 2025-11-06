Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $506.0 million-$527.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.4 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Thermon Group stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $976.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $4,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 192.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,393 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 342.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Thermon Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.