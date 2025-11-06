Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Stock Holdings Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $261,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 94.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.1%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

