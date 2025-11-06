Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.66 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

