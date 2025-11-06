Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 168.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $76.77 on Thursday. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

Insider Activity

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.61.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

