Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $212,132,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,730,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,342,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 27.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,715,000 after purchasing an additional 321,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.