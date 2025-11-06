EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 23rd.

EZZ Life Science Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.47.

About EZZ Life Science

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited engages in formulation, production, marketing, and sale of the health and wellbeing products in Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brought in Lines and Company Owned Products. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of the EAORON branded skin care products to retailers; and research and development, and sale of genomics and precision nutrition research products under the EZZ brand.

