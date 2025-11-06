EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 23rd.
EZZ Life Science Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.47.
About EZZ Life Science
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EZZ Life Science
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Receive News & Ratings for EZZ Life Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZZ Life Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.