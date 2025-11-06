Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teledyne Technologies stock on October 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 10/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 10/22/2025.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $512.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $555.07 and its 200 day moving average is $526.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $595.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

