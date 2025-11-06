Suncoast Equity Management Buys New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,589,000 after acquiring an additional 86,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares in the company, valued at $132,132,538.30. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,843 shares of company stock valued at $42,011,753. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,000.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $939.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

