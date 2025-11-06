Paladin Advisory Group LLC Acquires 512 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,767,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $458,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

HDV opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

