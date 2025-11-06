Sienna Gestion Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $792.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $644.19 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $844.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

