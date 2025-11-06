Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Sabra Healthcare REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Healthcare REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.Sabra Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

