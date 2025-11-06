C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $445.83 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price objective (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

