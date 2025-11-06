Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Boeing comprises about 0.2% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $62,859,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

