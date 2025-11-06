Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Geopark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Geopark has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Geopark to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get Geopark alerts:

Geopark Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:GPRK opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Geopark has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Geopark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Geopark had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 35.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Geopark will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geopark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Santander began coverage on shares of Geopark in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geopark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPRK

About Geopark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geopark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geopark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.