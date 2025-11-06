Kedalion Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 7,014,380 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,014,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,875,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.9% of Kedalion Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Fortitude Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 220,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $79.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

