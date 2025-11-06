Clarus Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Clarus has a payout ratio of -66.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Clarus Trading Up 3.9%

Clarus stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Clarus has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

