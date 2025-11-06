Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 14.9% increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average of $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $754.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

