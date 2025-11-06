Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 29,136 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3,884.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $371.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $377.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.66 and a 200 day moving average of $343.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

