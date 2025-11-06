iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

