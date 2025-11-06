Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.