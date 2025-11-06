C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,104 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after buying an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,185,000 after buying an additional 1,131,220 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,916.15. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.74 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

View Our Latest Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.