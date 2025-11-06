Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.58 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE BA opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.80.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

