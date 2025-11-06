243,526 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO Acquired by Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,478,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF comprises 9.3% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

