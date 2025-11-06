Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $142.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,351,042 shares of company stock worth $167,557,296. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

