OneAscent Family Office LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

OneAscent Family Office LLC decreased its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.83.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.30 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Cowen started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

