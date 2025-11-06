JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 375 to GBX 400 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 450 to GBX 435 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 380 to GBX 440 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 409.40.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 2.1%

MKS opened at GBX 392.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 363.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 319.20 and a one year high of GBX 417.80.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

