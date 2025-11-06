Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 743,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $143.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.