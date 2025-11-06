Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $190.50 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

