Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $16.01 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

DFAT opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

