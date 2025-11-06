Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,764 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 149,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 78,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

