Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 265,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

