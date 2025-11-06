Analysts Set Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target at $113.43

Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 852.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

