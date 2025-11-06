128,692 Shares in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF $HIDE Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HIDE opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
