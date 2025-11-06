3,700 Shares in Cognex Corporation $CGNX Acquired by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,729 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cognex by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after buying an additional 647,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,584,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Cognex Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $276.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,190. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,706 shares of company stock worth $512,065 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.