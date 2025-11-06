First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,592 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average is $134.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.